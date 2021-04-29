House of Pizza West Adding Patio, Outdoor Live Music

ST. CLOUD -- Work is underway on a new outdoor dining area at the House of Pizza West location.

That location opened in September of 2020.

Owner Brandon Testa says when he remodeled the former Old Chicago location his plan was always to add a patio, but with the ongoing pandemic is made sense to move up the timeline to this year.

From a sun standpoint, obviously, you get sun on half the patio and shade on half the patio because it is up against the building. Essentially, it will be an extension of our bar with both high tops and low tops out there. If you've been to our patio in Sartell with the festoon lighting it's going to be very similar to that.

Testa says the patio will add about 50 seats to that location.

The House of Pizza West will have live music on the patio on Tuesday evenings starting in the middle of June.

The House of Pizza in Sartell will start live music on that patio on Thursdays starting in the middle of May, they've been doing outdoor music there for four years now.

Meanwhile, Testa says the downtown location remains closed for sitdown dining.

Currently, right now no our bar and dining room is not open. I do not have any projected date as to when that may or may not happen. It is our goal to eventually get that location, from a dine-in standpoint, back open.

Testa says he's considering doing some remodeling of the downtown location. For now, that location is being used for curbside pickup and it is the primary location for deliveries to St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, and St. Augusta.

