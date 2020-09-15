House of Pizza to Open 3rd Location Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- The owner of the House of Pizza is set to open his third location in the St. Cloud area. Brandon Testa says they're planning to open in the former Old Chicago location with reduced hours Wednesday afternoon.

Testa says they've completely renovated the space at 4040 2nd Street South including all new equipment, interior decorating, and their famous revolving oven. But, he says the layout remains the same and is similar to their Sartell location.

The bar will have 36 tap lines with 29 of them dedicated to beer both domestic and craft brews. The other five lines will include Lift Bridge Root Beer, Kombucha Tea and red wine among other offerings.

Testa says this third location won't offer delivery, but they'll continue to serve the St. Cloud area through their downtown location. He says they may add delivery in the future.

Also in the future are plans for an outdoor patio on the north side of the building.

For now, the weekday hours will be from 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., with weekend hours slated to be 11:00-11:00. He says eventually the weekdays will also be open 11:00-11:00 but it's unclear when that will take place.