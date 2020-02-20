House of Pizza to Open a Third Location

ST. CLOUD -- The shuttered Old Chicago restaurant building in St. Cloud didn't stay empty very long.

House of Pizza owner Brandon Testa says they have signed a long-term lease to open a third House of Pizza location there.

The 7,500 square-foot building is located at 4040 2nd Street South and is adjacent to the Quality Inn Hotel.

Testa says he's excited to serve another part of the St. Cloud metro area...

There is a lot of opportunity in my mind as far as on the south side of town, the west side of St. Cloud to get involved in the community again and to start being able to host these teams and events and whatnot. Being attached to a hotel and kind of on that corner of Highway 15 with all of the hotel properties we have around there? Yeah, we're excited about that for sure.

Testa says they will continue to operate the Sartell and downtown St. Cloud locations as normal and has no plans to close either location.

Testa says they'll begin renovating the Old Chicago building to reflect the House of Pizza brand and will look to mirror the amenities at the Sartell location with a bar area, dining room, and party room space.

He says the 36 tap lines will stay and will include some beverage offerings not found on other taps in the area.

Testa hopes to open in June or July.

