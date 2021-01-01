Popeyes Opens St. Cloud Restaurant on New Year’s Day

ST. CLOUD – Popeyes Restaurant is officially open for business in St. Cloud.

The fast food chain specializing in fried chicken opened Friday. Dozens of vehicles were spotted waiting in a drive-thru line spanning several blocks behind the restaurant, located at 2200 W. Division Street.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Popeyes has been cryptic about the grand opening date for the restaurant. In December, a spokesperson confirmed Popeyes St. Cloud would open “in the first quarter of 2021.”

Popeyes St. Cloud has been in development since October of 2018. Demolition work on the lot began last April.

The Popeyes chain is owned by conglomerate Restaurant Brands International, which operates 15 locations in the Twin Cities metro area. St. Cloud’s Popeyes is the first in greater Minnesota.