Demolition Work Begins on Future Home of Popeye’s Restaurant

ST. CLOUD -- It looks like there is some progress being made on a new Popeye's Louisiana Chicken restaurant in St. Cloud. Demolition crews are taking down the vacant buildings on Division Street between 23rd and 24th Avenues.

According to city documents, excavation, plumbing, and electrical permits have been taken out to demolish the existing commercial and residential buildings. The permits refer to a new Popeye's restaurant.

The property was platted into a single parcel named "Popeye's St. Cloud" back in December of 2018. St. Cloud Glass and a house have been there.

Construction permits haven't been issued yet, but a Restaurant Brands International company spokesperson tells WJON news it is slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

Restaurants are already included in the zoning for this property, so the project will not need approval from the Planning Commission or the City Council.

