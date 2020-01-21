HealthPartners Closing Retail Pharmacies

SARTELL -- HealthPartners has announced plans to close all of its retail pharmacies, including the one in Sartell. The closure includes 30 retail pharmacies located within HealthPartners, Park Nicollet, Central Minnesota and Stillwater.

About 300 positions will be eliminated with the closures, including about 100 pharmacists.

HealthPartners says they will continue to operate its specialty, infusion and hospital pharmacies, as well as health plan pharmacy management and medication therapy management services.

Patients with questions can call 866-716-0785 or visit their website for more information.