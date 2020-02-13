Spokesperson: HealthPartners Strike Will Not Affect Sartell Location

SARTELL -- A potential HealthPartners worker strike will not affect employees of the organization's Sartell location.

Nurses, physician assistants and other caregivers at HealthPartners Central Minnesota Clinic are not represented by Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota, according to company spokesperson David Martinson. The union voted last week to strike for seven days if a contract agreement cannot be reached before February 19.

Service Employees International Union represents 1,800 members at HealthPartners in Minnesota. 95 percent of represented employees voted in favor of the strike.

HealthPartners operates eight hospitals, 55 primary care clinics, 22 urgent care locations and numerous specialty practices in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.