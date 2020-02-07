HealthPartners Union Votes in Favor of Strike
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Nurses, physician assistants and other caregivers in the union representing 1,800 HealthPartners workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike if a contract agreement cannot be reached before Feb. 19.
Service Employees International Union represents 1,800 members at HealthPartners in Minnesota.
Ninety-five percent of members voted to begin a seven-day strike. The union
announced results of Thursday's vote on Friday outside the HealthPartners
Neuroscience clinic.
The nonprofit health care organization operates eight hospitals, 55 primary care clinics, 22 urgent care locations and numerous specialty practices in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app