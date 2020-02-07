HealthPartners Union Votes in Favor of Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Nurses, physician assistants and other caregivers in the union representing 1,800 HealthPartners workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike if a contract agreement cannot be reached before Feb. 19.

Service Employees International Union represents 1,800 members at HealthPartners in Minnesota.

Ninety-five percent of members voted to begin a seven-day strike. The union

announced results of Thursday's vote on Friday outside the HealthPartners

Neuroscience clinic.

The nonprofit health care organization operates eight hospitals, 55 primary care clinics, 22 urgent care locations and numerous specialty practices in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.