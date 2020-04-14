HealthPartners Testing Drug to Combat COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS -- HealthPartners has been given a fast-track approval for testing of a drug aimed at combating COVID-19.

The drug is designed to block the body’s production and release of molecules that cause inflammation, potentially reducing lung damage.

If the drug is effective, Dr. Charles Bruen says maybe that means that they'll need less oxygen, maybe that will mean that they don't need to be on a ventilator, maybe that will mean that they don't have long-term lung injury and it might mean that some patients don't die that otherwise would have

The study is already underway and includes up to 60 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.

