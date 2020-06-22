City Officials Approve Latest Expansion for Sartell Pediatrics

SARTELL -- A Sartell business is expanding once again.

During Monday's meeting, the city council approved a Variance Request for Sartell Pediatrics for a 9,000 square-foot expansion to the back of their building.

Practice Administrator Jill Smith says they've again outgrown their current space and the expansion would allow them to provide additional services and add more staff.

It would include 12 additional exam rooms, workspace for nurses and providers. We've also included three additional behavior health therapy rooms and also have space planned for occupational and physical therapy.

Sartell Pediatrics opened in 2012 along 2nd Street South and first expanded their facility back in 2015.

Smith says they looked a few options to move their practice, but ultimately wanted to say where they were.

It has worked for us. We've put so much sweat equity into the building we had a hard time thinking about leaving.

The variance requests deal with green space requirements, parking quantity requirements and building and parking setbacks on the property.

If all goes well Smith says they hope to break ground later this fall, with expectations to be fully operational in the new space by Spring.