Sartell Pediatrics To Lease Old Fire Hall As COVID Testing Site

SARTELL -- Sartell's old fire station will have a new tenant.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved to least out the building to Sartell Pediatrics.

Practice Administrator Jill Smith says because of their ability to analyze the antigen rapid test for COVID-19 it only made sense to offer these tests at their facility.

Back in May the FDA approved emergency use of product called the Sofia-2 and it's an antigen rapid test for COVID-19. We happened to have the analyzers for that which put us in a position to be able to offer the testing.

Smith says they has been offering testing for COVID-19 in the back of their building since June.

Sartell Pediatrics plans to use the two southern bays as a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.

City officials say the agreement is a huge advantage to the community and ensures that testing is able to continue through the winter months. It also minimizes unnecessary exposure for the public and health care workers.

Smith says they hope to start testing in a few weeks. The lease agreement will run through May 31st.