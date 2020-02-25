St. Cloud Businesses Collecting Bras For Women Throughout March

March is just a few days away and is known for being Women's History Month. To celebrate, local area businesses are doing what they can to help women in need across Central Minnesota.

According to Sandy Nadeau, Director of Development at Anna Marie's Alliance, undergarments, specifically new bras, are one of the most immediate needs for women at the shelter.

If you wish to donate and get involved, buy a new bra and bring it to one of these locations throughout the month of March:

- Jules' Bistro - St. Cloud, MN

- BadCat Digital Marketing

- Chiropractic Performance Center

- Christine's Sweet Confections

- Daylily Spa Salon (Sartell & St. Cloud)

- Evelie Blu Boutique

- New Century Real Estate

- Remedy Beauty & Body

- St. Cloud Floral

- Tammie Downare- State Farm Agent

Don't worry too much about size and style. Women come in all different shapes, sizes and have different preferences. The best thing to do is buy one that would work for you, and it will most likely work for someone else.

To kick off this month long bra-drive, Jules Bistro in Downtown St. Cloud is hosting a Lift Up the Ladies Lift-Off Event on Monday, March 2nd. From 5-7 PM you are invited to stop by and bring a new bra to donate, and when you do you will be thanked with free food and drinks during a social hour. More information on that event can be found here.