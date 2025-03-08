St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, March 7th

MEN'S HOCKEY

University of Minnesota-Duluth 2, St. Cloud State University 3 (OT)

Austin Burnevik scored the game winning goal in overtime for SCSU.

Get our free mobile app

MEN'S BASKETBALL

St. John's University 72, University of Chicago 71

The Johnnies advance in the NCAA D3 Tournament and play Illionois Wesleyan on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the second round.

BASEBALL

St. John's University 15, Rockford 2

Joe Becker was a single short of the cycle with a HR, Triple, Double and 6 RBI.

SOFTBALL

St. Cloud State University 7, Edinboro 2

Maggie Fitzgerald and Grace Frechette each has 2 RBI.

St. Cloud State University 6, Staten Island 0

Emma Eickhoff threw 7 innings giving up 6 hits, with 6 Ks and no walks in the win.

JR HOCKEY

St. Cloud Norsemen 6, Aberdeen Wings 1

Niksa Juric, Alex Sandhu, Zak Wentworth, Mason LeBel, Tyler Wishart and Sam Kartch had goals for St. Cloud.

Granite City Lumberjacks 4, Alexandria Blizzard 1

TJ Lepisto had two goals and Dominic Thomas and Finn Greeley scored for the Lumberjacks.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born. Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman