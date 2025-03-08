St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, March 7th
MEN'S HOCKEY
University of Minnesota-Duluth 2, St. Cloud State University 3 (OT)
Austin Burnevik scored the game winning goal in overtime for SCSU.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
St. John's University 72, University of Chicago 71
The Johnnies advance in the NCAA D3 Tournament and play Illionois Wesleyan on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the second round.
BASEBALL
St. John's University 15, Rockford 2
Joe Becker was a single short of the cycle with a HR, Triple, Double and 6 RBI.
SOFTBALL
St. Cloud State University 7, Edinboro 2
Maggie Fitzgerald and Grace Frechette each has 2 RBI.
St. Cloud State University 6, Staten Island 0
Emma Eickhoff threw 7 innings giving up 6 hits, with 6 Ks and no walks in the win.
JR HOCKEY
St. Cloud Norsemen 6, Aberdeen Wings 1
Niksa Juric, Alex Sandhu, Zak Wentworth, Mason LeBel, Tyler Wishart and Sam Kartch had goals for St. Cloud.
Granite City Lumberjacks 4, Alexandria Blizzard 1
TJ Lepisto had two goals and Dominic Thomas and Finn Greeley scored for the Lumberjacks.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman
LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896
Gallery Credit: Caitlin PenzeyMoog