Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Minnesota, Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline continues to climb with 44 states seeing average gas prices climb over the past week.
Gas Buddy says prices are being pulled up due to increases in demand as temperatures warm. But also oil prices have risen 20 percent in the last month driven by OPEC's decision to cut oil production.
Gas Buddy says we should expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of the spring.
Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43. The national average price for gas has risen 8.8 cents, averaging $3.57.
Get our free mobile app
However, diesel prices continue to fall, nationally down 1.6 cents last week and stand at $4.15 a gallon.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Kensington Bank Opening Offices in St. Joseph, Sartell
- We're Up to the 3rd Snowiest Season on Record in St. Cloud
- Minnesota's April Weather Outlook
- Wood Fired Wednesdays Announce Music Line-up
- Dunkin' Still Planning St. Cloud Location Despite Delays
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.