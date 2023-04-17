Elk River Native Top American, 5th Overall At Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WJON News) -- An Elk River native had a very good day at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

USA Track and Field says Emma Bates turned in a time of 2:22:10 good enough for fifth place overall among the women, in her first Boston Marathon.

The time was a personal best for Bates and it secures her a qualifying time for the 2024 Olympics.

After graduating from Elk River high school in 2010, Bates ran collegiately for Boise State where she graduated in 2015.

