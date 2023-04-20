St. Cloud Snow Removal By The Numbers

St. Cloud Snow Removal By The Numbers

photo courtesy of the City of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This was one of the snowiest seasons on record in central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud has officially had 86.6 inches of snow, which is second only to the 87.9 inches of snow that fell in the 1964-1965 season.

Moving all of that snow is no small feat.

The St. Cloud Public Services Department says the city has used 58,000 gallons of fuel for snow removal, which cost $202,000.

It has taken 15,200 staff hours related to snow and ice management.  That compares to 9,900 staff hours last season.

Get our free mobile app

The plows have traveled 145,000 miles for snow and ice management this season.  That compares to 91,000 miles last season.

And, 7,900 loads of snow have been hauled this year.  Last year that number was 4,125 loads of snow.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: St. Cloud
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON