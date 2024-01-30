St. Cloud Burlington On The Move
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud business will be moving to a new location this Spring. Burlington has announced the store will be moving to Rivertown Village at 3959 2nd Street South in St. Cloud, next to Sierra.
Get our free mobile app
The store has been located at 250 33rd Avenue South in the old Cub Foods location next to Black Light Adventures since it opened in 2014.
Burlington is a national off-price retailer headquartered in New Jersey with over 1,000 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. The company says a specific opening date for the new location will be announced at a later time.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
St. Cloud Is Home to One of Three Art-o-Mats in Minnesota
10 Phobias That Make Living in Minnesota Challenging