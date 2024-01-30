St. Cloud Burlington On The Move

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud business will be moving to a new location this Spring. Burlington has announced the store will be moving to Rivertown Village at 3959 2nd Street South in St. Cloud, next to Sierra.

The store has been located at 250 33rd Avenue South in the old Cub Foods location next to Black Light Adventures since it opened in 2014.

Burlington is a national off-price retailer headquartered in New Jersey with over 1,000 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. The company says a specific opening date for the new location will be announced at a later time.

