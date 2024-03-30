Burlington Finally In Its New Home

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Business is finally in its new home. Burlington is holding a Grand Opening Celebration at its new location at Rivertown Village this weekend. The store moved from its old location at 250 33rd Avenue South where it had been since 2014.

Store Manager Jesse Paulson says people will notice several differences between the two locations:

"The first thing you're going to notice right away is how bright it is in here. It's very bright. It is more compact, however it's an amazing location and that was you know why we're here is cause the location is so phenomenal. You know, it's great to be able to offer to our community a great brand new store."

He says the new location still has everything people love about Burlingont but they will notice a lot of new things too:

"All of our fixtures are brand new, all of our equipment is brand new. You know, everything in this store is brand spanking new so it's very exciting so the tough part or the you know the challenging part was getting the freight on the floor, right."

As part of the Grand Opening, and through its partnership with AboptAClassroom, Burlington made a $5,000 donation to Discovery Community School in Waite Park. St. Cloud Area Schools' Superintendent Laurie Putnam says they are really grateful for the donation and it will be a big help at Discovery:

"It will go to our classrooms but what that means is really it goes to our students right, so we're able to purchase reading material, we're able to purchase things like snacks. You know, things that really make a difference in our students' daily lives. We will be able to have some additional curriculum or curriculum materials that we just couldn't afford otherwise."

She says having the donation go to Discovery was a really good fit:

"You know incredibly they came to us and they said can we do this and we were like oh yes please and so they gave us, they said they'd love to contribute to this community but really gave us some choice in that and were Discovery is, is one of our more challenged schools from a socioeconomic perspective and so it just was a reallly great match."

Paulson says the donation is all about giving and adding value to the communities Burlington is a member of. Burlington's store hours are Sunday - Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

