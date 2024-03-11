Burlington Announces Opening Date For New Store
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Burlington has announced the official opening date for its new store location at Rivertown Village. In an update to the story WJON first told you about in January, the retailer will be moving from its current site at 250 33rd Avenue South.
Burlington will hold its Grand Opening for the new location on March 29th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free $10 bonus cards for the first 100 customers, and more. CEO Michael O'Sullivan says they are excited to be opening the new location in St. Cloud and they look forward to giving customers the chance to discover their wide range of products.
To celebrate the new location the store will also be donating $5,000 to a local school through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom with the school to be announced after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Store hours at the Rivertown Village location will be Sunday - Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 P.M. and Friday & Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker