Burlington Announces Opening Date For New Store

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Burlington has announced the official opening date for its new store location at Rivertown Village. In an update to the story WJON first told you about in January, the retailer will be moving from its current site at 250 33rd Avenue South.

Burlington will hold its Grand Opening for the new location on March 29th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free $10 bonus cards for the first 100 customers, and more. CEO Michael O'Sullivan says they are excited to be opening the new location in St. Cloud and they look forward to giving customers the chance to discover their wide range of products.

To celebrate the new location the store will also be donating $5,000 to a local school through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom with the school to be announced after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Store hours at the Rivertown Village location will be Sunday - Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 P.M. and Friday & Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

