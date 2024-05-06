Gas Prices Fall Slightly in the Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen slightly in the last week.

Gas Buddy says oil prices have cooled and the spring peak appears to be more confidently behind us.

Looking ahead, they expect gasoline prices to continue to cool along with diesel prices as we look forward to Memorial Weekend.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent in the last week, averaging $3.62.

The national average price of diesel has dropped 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

