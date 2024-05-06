3 Killed, 2 Seriously Hurt in Head On Crash
PINE RIVER (WJON News) -- Three people died and two others suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Cass County near Pine River. A pickup was going west on 24th Street Southwest when it collided with a car going east.
Three people in the car, 39-year-old Royal Noe of Hillman, 50-year-old Heather Ceballos of Brainerd, and 36-year-old Corey Peterson of Brainerd, died in the crash.
One of the passengers in the car, 53-year-old Kelly Kuschel of Pine River, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver and a passenger in the pickup were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, they are 32-year-old Kyle Jones and 30-year-old Mandy Tellinghuisen both of Bayport.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Donate to Quiet Oaks Hospice/Dancing With Our Stars
- World Food Tour: Malkaa Ethiopian Restaurant in St. Cloud
- Work Continues to Bring COP House to St. Cloud's East End
- Kentucky Derby Party Planned for Back Shed Brewing
- The Great Curious Cocktail Party Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
- Summertime By George 2024 Band Line-up Announced