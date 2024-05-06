3 Killed, 2 Seriously Hurt in Head On Crash

PINE RIVER (WJON News) -- Three people died and two others suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Cass County near Pine River. A pickup was going west on 24th Street Southwest when it collided with a car going east.

Three people in the car, 39-year-old Royal Noe of Hillman, 50-year-old Heather Ceballos of Brainerd, and 36-year-old Corey Peterson of Brainerd, died in the crash.

One of the passengers in the car, 53-year-old Kelly Kuschel of Pine River, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The driver and a passenger in the pickup were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, they are 32-year-old Kyle Jones and 30-year-old Mandy Tellinghuisen both of Bayport.

READ RELATED ARTICLES