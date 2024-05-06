St. Cloud Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Jewel Road at 213th Street in Morrison County.
The 43-year-old St. Cloud man was driving his bike north on Jewel Road while the pickup was going east on 213th Street. The name of the man who died has not been released.
The pickup driver, 41-year-old Clarence Bonander of Grantsburg was not hurt.
