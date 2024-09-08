High School Sports Results Saturday, Sept. 7th

photo courtesy of Nicole Urbowicz

VOLLEYBALL:
St. Cloud Tech volleyball brought home 1st place at Becker’s Annual Tournament of Roses going 4-0 at the tourney. Tech beat
Eden Vally Watkins (25-15, 25-18),
Cloquet (25-22, 25-23),
Holy Family (25-23, 32-30),
St. Louis Park (25-22, 24-26, 15-10)

Miracle Jensen had 49 kills, Amber Kilanowski had 19 kills, Izzy Glieden had 79 set assists, Leah Imdieke had 37 digs and 5 ace serves, and Lainey Sheetz had 41 digs for the Tigers.

St. Cloud Cathedral went 1-3 in Sauk Rapids Tournament
CHS beat Pipestone 25-13, 25-21
CHS lost to Sauk Rapids 11-25, 16-25
CHS lost to Royalton 25-27, 25-20, 15-7
CHS lost to Monticello 23-25, 21-25

Ellie Voth had 23 Kills / 21 digs / 5 Blocks / 7 Aces, Maddy Schroeder had 14 Kills, Finley Polipnick - 9 Kills / 30 digs / 4 Aces, Izzy Meyers - 39 set assists / 3 Aces / 12 Digs, Berkley Mathiasen - 12 Digs / 27 Set Assists / 4 Aces, Katie Reuter - 36 Digs for the Crusaders.

Albany won the Sauk Rapids Tournament going 4-0.
Rd 1: Albany 2 Holdingford 0 (25-7, 25-9)
Rd 2: Albany 2 Sauk Centre 0 (25-20, 25-23)
Rd 3: Albany 2 Annandale 1 (28-26, 23-25, 15-12)
Rd 4 - Championship Match:  Albany 2 Sauk Rapids 0 (26-24, 25-21)

Sauk Rapids went 3-1 in their tournament losing to Albany in the Championship match.
Rd 1: Sauk Rapids 2 Osakis 0 (25-12, 25-21)
Rd 2: Sauk Rapids 2 STC Cathedral 0 (25-11, 25-18)
Rd 3: Sauk Rapids 2 Wadenda-Deer Creek 0 (29-27, 26-24)
Rd 4 - Championship Match: Albany 2 Sauk Rapids 0 (26-24, 25-21)
TENNIS:
Crush 4 Litchfield 3:  June Streit, Olivia Erickson, Sadie Mclean/Karly Backes, Bella Newbauer/Hannah Miller were winners for the Crush.
Crush 5 Buffalo 2: Paige Tarrolly, June Streit, Olivia Erickson, Sadie Mclean/Sophia Erickson, Morgan Schneider/Hannah Miller all won for St. Cloud.

