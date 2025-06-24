KINGSTON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A three-vehicle crash near Dassel on Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital. At about 10:20 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup being driven by 42-year-old Matthew Ollendick of Benson was going east on County Road 27 and attempting to turn onto Highway 15.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Highlander driven by 72-year-old Susan Drury of Milaca was going south on Highway 15, and a Ford Explorer driven by 27-year-old Calvin Bentz of Roseville was going north on Highway 15 when the three vehicles crashed. Drury was sent to Hutchinson Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Bentz, Ollendick, and a passenger in Ollendick's SUV, 42-year-old Reena Ollendick of Benson, were hurt but did not need to go to the hospital.

