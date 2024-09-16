One Man Has Died After A Fire Near Dassel
COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person has died after a fire near Dassel on Saturday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 6:55 a.m. about a man who had suffered significant burns.
Get our free mobile app
They responded to the 70000 block of 178th Street in Collinwood Township. Once on scene authorities say they discovered 46-year-old Jeffery Holmquist of Dassel was involved in a gas explosion inside of a fish house causing severe burns over a large part of his body.
Holmquist was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The State Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
Come Visit Milaca, Minnesota With Us
Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures