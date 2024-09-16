One Man Has Died After A Fire Near Dassel

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person has died after a fire near Dassel on Saturday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 6:55 a.m. about a man who had suffered significant burns.

They responded to the 70000 block of 178th Street in Collinwood Township. Once on scene authorities say they discovered 46-year-old Jeffery Holmquist of Dassel was involved in a gas explosion inside of a fish house causing severe burns over a large part of his body.

Holmquist was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The State Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.

