Two People Hurt In Monday Crash Near Melrose

MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash on Monday morning near Melrose. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a crash about 9:35 a.m. at County Road 17 and 13 in Melrose Township.

Get our free mobile app

Once on scene deputies determined that 32-year-old Samantha Pohlman of Grey Eagle was going south on County Road 13. Meanwhile, 79-year-old Leroy Theisen of Burtrum was going east on County Road 17. Theisen tried to turn left onto County Road 13 when he pulled out in front of Pohlman and the two vehicles crashed.

Theisen and a passenger in his car 22-year-old Logan King of Burtrum were taken to the Melrose Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures