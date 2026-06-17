ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 15th annual free concert series Summertime By George! is scheduled to kick off Wednesday night in St. Cloud. This year's theme is "Music with a Mission".

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The series features nine free community concerts held every Wednesday through August 12th at Lake George/Eastman Park.

The opening act at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday is The Locals. The headliner is The Killer Vees playing from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Over its 15 year history, Summertime By George! has attracted over 1.25 million attendees.

Besides the music, there's the Middle Town Market, which hosts a variety of local food and retail vendors, and Little Georgetown, an area dedicated to children's crafts and activities. This season, Summertime By George! will continue its park-wide beverage policy. Attendees ages 21 and older can take their beverages throughout the park grounds. However, outside alcohol is not allowed.

Proceeds from the event support a broad range of Rotary programs, including the COP House, the LSS Youth Resource Center, Preschool for Success, and international clean water and construction projects.

The following roads will be closed between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, due to the Summertime by George Events:

• 12th Ave S from 2nd Street South to 7th Street South

• 7th St S from 12th Ave S to East Lake Blv