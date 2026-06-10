ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The flowers are in bloom at the Munsinger Clemens Gardens in St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Jill Florek is the Co-Chair of the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society. She says the plants have been looking good.

Because of the humidity. Flowers love that, so the blooms are coming out and they are filling out too and growing large. I think everything is going well.

There are about 150,000 annuals and perennials in the 14 acres of the Munsinger Garden and 7 acres of the Clemens Garden.

Florek says they meet people all the time who are from out of town.

A lot of people from the surrounding communities, and also out of state. Buses, too, will do trips with senior groups and other organizations; they plan trips specifically for the gardens.

The city-owned gardens are open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and are free to walk through.

The Munsinger Garden was built primarily in the 1930s. The Clemens Garden was developed mainly in the 1990s. The city of St. Cloud owns the gardens, which are part of the city's park system. The city hires the staff to maintain them.

Membership fees to the non-profit Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society, along with donations to the botanical society, also help to fund the gardens.

The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society's Music in the Garden series starts this Sunday, June 14th, with the musical group "The Half Steps". The concerts are every other Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The annual Art Fair in the Gardens is on Thursday, July 16th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with artwork from over 60 artists, live music, and food vendors.