SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Police Department is partnering with ARXG to host the DEA's 30th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.

You are invited to drop off unwanted, unused, or expired medications for safe, anonymous disposal. Sharps can also be disposed of at this location.

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Sauk Rapids Police has made safe disposal available year-round through two drop boxes, one for medications and one for sharps, installed at the Government Center in October 2025. Since those boxes were installed, residents have dropped off 726 pounds of medications and 426 pounds of sharps. The cost of disposal is covered by ARXG, a Sauk Rapids-based company.

The year-round boxes are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for residents who can't make the event this Saturday.