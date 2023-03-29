History Channel’s American Pickers Return to Minnesota in June
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The American Pickers are returning to Minnesota.
The popular antique hunters will be filming episodes of their hit TV series in June and are looking for places to pick.
The show is looking for leads and only pick private collections so anything open to the public is off limits.
If you or someone you know has a unique collection you would like looked over by the American Pickers you're encouraged to send photos or descriptions of the collection to the show.
You can call (646) 493-2184, email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, or check out on Facebook @GotAPick.
The last time the American Pickers TV Show was in Minnesota was back in 2017.
