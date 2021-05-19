If you are a fan of the History Channel show American Pickers, and happen to have a lot of "treasures", this might be your summer to shine. The American Pickers team of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are coming to Minnesota this summer, and they are in need of places to pick. In a Facebook post to the Got A Pick page, they shared what they are looking for:

Look alive WISCONSINites and MINNESOTAns! The Pickers are looking for hidden treasure in your states this JULY! Reach out today and let us know who you think we should pick. NO STORES will be considered, ONLY PRIVATE COLLECTIONS.

The guys on the American Pickers team are no strangers to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. They have been here as recently as 2019 when they picked through a house in the Wadena area for the show.

Get our free mobile app

In a press release, the show detailed that they are looking for large, private collections or an accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through.

If your house is ripe for the picking, or you have a friend's house that is, you can send your name, phone number, location and a collection description to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call their hotline 1-855-OLD-RUST.

American Pickers is celebrating their 10th anniversary on the History Channel this year, and they are still hitting back roads across America turning one person’s trash into another’s treasure. I can't wait to see what they find in Minnesota this time.

15 Minnesota Emojis We Need On Our Phones ASAP