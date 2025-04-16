Amateur Pickers Can Uncover Those Special Finds In Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota pickers can find some rusty gold for free this weekend. Paynesville is holding its annual Scavenger Days from Friday through Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

Residents can place items they are looking to give away on the boulevard for other people to pick through and take home. The event lets residents get rid of unwanted items while keeping them out of landfills. People have found all sorts of things to bring home like couches, end tables, shelves, and other furniture.

Any unclaimed items need to be removed from the curbside by the end of the day on Sunday. Paynesville has been holding Scavenger Days since 2019.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures