WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Hobbyists have a new place to find those one of a kind collectibles. The Key To Vintage in Waite Park offers an array of limited items. The store has vinyl, action figures, sports memorabilia, vintage band t-shirts, Pokémon Cards and more.

Owner Nathan Merritt says he has always wanted his own business, and the time was right to open his shop"

"It's been something of mine I've wanted to do, my parents are self-employed, my grandpa was self-employed and they all ran their own business so I guess it just went down the family tree a little bit but I've always liked vintage items and cool collectibles myself and I thought it would be a really awesome thing to run my own business for other people who enjoy that similar stuff."

Merritt says the store's inventory constantly changes with new items coming in every week. The store is located by the Treasure Chest Thrift Store and is near other similar businesses as well. Merritt says being next to related businesses is an advantage to all of them:

"We all have a similar business structure. When it comes to it we each have our own niche so it's nice for us each to have similar items but not quite the same so you'll find something different at each store but it's nice to have the Rusty Pick and Salvage Sisters and Tess Finds and all kinds of different stores in that area. It gives people a pastime, the people who like to go look for vintage items, it gives them multiple different areas to go check out."

He says the vintage community is a tight-knit group, and everyone has been really supportive. The Key To Vingage is located at 2220 Frontage Road in Waite Park and is open Wednesday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

