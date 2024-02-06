Northern Minnesota Featured on the TV Show Dirty Jobs

We’ve all had a job or jobs that we hated. Whether it was the person you worked for, the people you worked with, or maybe it was the duties you had to perform that made the job undesirable.

You may know the name Mike Rowe, he’s a television host, producer, author, and public speaker who’s made a name for himself as the host of the popular TV show, “Dirty Jobs”.

The concept of the show, if you don’t know is, Mike would find a job that has more undesirable aspects to it and then go do that job. No matter if you watch just one episode of this show or if you’ve seen every single one of them, you get a better appreciation for some of the work that people do to pay their bills.

Last week Mike was featured at a job in Northern Minnesota working with a couple of fellas whose job is to retrieve vehicles that have fallen through the ice.

Mike ran the augur to bore a hole in the ice, which was about 31 inches thick. When he asked about the temperature, it was thought to be roughly in the 20’s but you could tell Mike was uncomfortable.

The water temperature for this episode was 33 degrees, and the divers will work sometimes 8-10 hours per day in those frigid conditions. The divers explained to Mike that he would not have exposed skin, but he would feel that it was cold.

Mike Rowe is known for his willingness to try nearly any job, but he’s also got a pretty good sense of humor. Some of the more entertaining moments were when Mike was being shown how to get into his suit he will wear into the water and when he asked about how the divers handled the need to go to the bathroom while they were underwater.

The show chronicles the training Mike and his crew go through, the actual retrieval of the truck and then how the crew gets the truck out of the water, all broken down into twelve minutes and fifteen seconds.

I’m not sure if it was Mike Rowe’s dirtiest job, but I’d be willing to bet it was at least one of the coldest he’s had.