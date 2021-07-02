4 Indicted on 1st Degree Murder by Stearns County Grand Jury

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County Grand Jury has indicted four people for their roles in the death of a Litchfield woman last month.

A news release from the Stearns County Attorney's Office states the grand jury has indicted 23-year-old Deantae Davis, 26-year-old Kenneth Carter, 33-year-old Angela Jones and 36-year-old Alicia Lewis on charges of 1st-degree aiding and abetting premeditated murder and 2nd-degree intentional murder in the death of 25-year-old Keisa Lange.

(Photo: Stearns County Jail)

A grand jury indictment is required for trial on any crimes carrying a life sentence. All four people remain in custody.

Lange was found at the end of Cooper Avenue South on June 3rd. She had been shot multiple times. Court records show Jones told police that they brought Lange to the end of Cooper Avenue South, where Davis shot her inside the car.

Once she was removed from the vehicle, she said Carter shot her several more times.

The group then left Lange's body there and went back to an address in the 1000 block of Washington Memorial Drive, sanitized the car, burned clothing, and destroyed cell phones.

Despite the effort to wipe down the car, court records indicate forensic scientists found evidence of blood in the car.