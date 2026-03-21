SIX MILE GROVE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Benson on Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened a little after 1:00 p.m.

Authorities say a pickup being driven by 84-year-old Ronald Hensinger of Clontarf was traveling on County Road 20, while a semi-truck being driven by 54-year-old Shawn Petermann of Alexandria was going south on County Road 20 when they collided.

Hensinger was taken to the Benson Emergency Room with non-life-threatening injuries. Petermann was not hurt.