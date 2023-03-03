MN Dept. of Agriculture Looking for Your Input

Photo: Photo by Austin Santaniello on Unsplash

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is looking for input as they build its strategic plan for the next few years.

The MDA has created an online survey and will host two online sessions to get feedback, especially from beginning farmers.

There are two online input sessions:

  • Tuesday, March 7th, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. To pre-register, click here.
  • Wednesday, March 8th, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. To pre-register, click here.

To take the online survey, click here.

