MN State Fair Opens BELLE Grants

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota State Fair is accepting applications for the BELLE Grant.

The Beginning Exhibitor Livestock Learning Experience Grant will help 15 young people exhibit livestock at the State Fair for the first time. This is the third year the Minnesota State fair Foundation has funded the program.

The BELLE Grant gives $500 to exhibitors of beef cattle, dairy cattle, horses, sheep, swine, goats, and llamas. A gift of $250 will be awarded to exhibitors of small animals like rabbits and poultry. The funds are intended to offset the costs of attending the fair, including travel and lodging.

Applicants must be Minnesota residents between the ages of 10 and 18. The application deadline is April 3rd.

