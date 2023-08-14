Summer is not over yet. There's still plenty of time to get out and have fun right here in our own state of Minnesota. But sometimes you get stuck trying to think of what to do, maybe you think there's just nothing to do. Well, in reality, there is SO MUCH to do. So to help, I've put a list together of the Top 5 things to do before Summer is over.

The Palmer House Hotel in Sauk Center - If you like things on the scary side, this Hotel has been been called the most haunted hotel in the entire state. Happy Nightmares! Minneapolis Sculpture Garden at the Walker Art Center - Their website says, "you can explore more than 60 sculptures from the Walker’s collection on 11 scenic acres in the heart of Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden is free, open to the public, and is open from 6 am to 12 midnight every day." The Salt Cave - Downtown Minneapolis. De-stress in a salt cave with walls made out of 12,000 pounds of salt. You can do yoga, meditate and there is even an opportunity to bring the kids. Visit one of MN's Lakes - There's still time to get out to our beautiful lakes. Don't know which to visit? Here are the Top 10 Lakes to visit in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Fair - Summer is Fair and Festival season in Minnesota. Check HERE and HERE for lots of options. But the biggest one of all is the Great Minnesota Get Together and it recently landed on a list of the Best 100 Family Events. The Minnesota State Fair starts August 24th.

Hopefully that helps you make the most of your outdoor time before Summer is over. Then get ready for Fall and all the fun events that come with the new season!

