Not For the Faint of Heart. Fun, Unique Minnesota Festivals!
It’s festival season in Minnesota. I love discovering different and unique things to do and it turns out that there are plenty of festivals in Minnesota that fit that bill. If you love unique too, these may be for you.
Sinclair Lewis Days – Sauk Center, MN – July 12th – 16th
Named for the first American writer to win a Nobel Prize for literature. He was originally from Sauk Center. Craft Fair, Soapbox Derby, treasure hunt and MORE.
Corn Capital Days – Olivia, MN – July 24th – 30th
This town has proclaimed themselves the “Corn Capital of the World”. This started as a weekend festival, but has become so popular they’ve added more days.
Legends and Logging Days – Park Rapids, MN – August 11th – 14th
Chainsaw demonstrations, Civil War Canon exhibit and a candy canon for the kids. If you love the Lumberjack festivals like this one, be sure to check out the whole list I posted last week HERE.
Ox Cart Days – Crookston, MN – August 14th – 20th
There are, of course, Ox Cart races. Also, what they say is "an intense dodgeball tournament." It's Minnesota's biggest festival in a small town!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Crookston Ox Cart Days (@crookstonoxcartdays)
Minnesota Rennisance Festival – Shakopee, MN – August to October
This festival runs a total of 7 weekends. Many people dress up in renaissance outfits. There are artists, leatherworkers and metalsmiths. Lots more info HERE too.
LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor
Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures