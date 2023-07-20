High Times? Minnesota’s Hemp Maze Is Now Open For Your Enjoyment

With the legalization of marijuana on the way in just a few days, it only seems right that Minnesota's Hemp Maze has opened for the year. Not only can visitors explore the maze, but they can also get a tour of the farm where the product is grown.

The post by Hemp Maze Minnesota earlier in the week let it's fans know that the maze would be open again this year, and that the disc golf course that is also on the property was also open.

July 17 is opening day of the Hemp Maze for the 2023 season. The Hemp Maze and Canna Disc Golf Course is open 11 am - 6:30 pm Monday - Friday, 11 am - 5 pm Saturday, 12 pm - 5pm Sunday.

The cost to walk the maze is $10, and farm tours are $20. If you are planning on going to visit the maze, which is located in Zumbrota, you are asked to wear "sturdy closed-toe" shoes as you are walking in a farm field.

The maze and farm are open to visitors from July through October.

You might be wondering why someone would create a hemp farm/maze here in Minnesota. Well, according to the farm's website:

Hemp Maze Minnesota was established to educate and inform the public about the benefits of a vibrant hemp industry in Minnesota. The maze is located at Willow’s Keep Farm just south of Zumbrota, MN on HWY 52.

Before the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937, Minnesota had a robust Industrial Hemp fiber industry, but as of 2022 Minnesota only has 348 growers that are hemp certified in the state.

