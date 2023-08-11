Parents Check This Out! Stars & S’mores Being Held In November In St. Cloud

If you have young kids or kids that are really into space, this November event that both the City of St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department and St. Cloud State University are offering should be a must. The event is being called 'Stars & S'Mores' where kids will learn about space, get to use a telescope, and other projects.

St. Cloud Park & Recreation is excited to partner with the St. Cloud State University College of Science and Engineering to offer this event for curious, nature loving kids, adults, & families alike! Learn from SCSU professors about the night sky and the celestial objects we can see with our own eyes, make your own planisphere in the park shelter, and take a look through the telescopes to get a fresh perspective on the stars and planets above! Maximum 35 participants.

Pre-registration is required for all attendees. All youth under 18 are required to be supervised by a registered guardian(s).

Interested parents should get their child or children signed up, as there is only room for 35 participants. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 4th from 8-9:30pm at Riverside Park.

I know that the folks behind the event are hoping for weather that cooperates, generally that first week of November can end up two ways, absolutely gorgeous or we are freezing!

There is a cost to participate in this event, but it is minimal, the cost to attend is $5.

For details on how to register and other questions about the upcoming literal 'star-studded' event, you can head here.

