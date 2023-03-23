Human Remains Identified – Suspect Remains in Custody

MILLE LACS COUNTY (WJON News) - The remains found in Mille Lacs County Wednesday have been identified. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says the human remains are 25-year-old Rodney Pendegayosh, Jr. from Isle, Minnesota.

The Sheriff’s Office reported yesterday that a tote containing human remains was found in a ditch along Twilight Road. Following a series of search warrants, the office identified Bradley Weyus as a person of interest, and was taken into custody on four outstanding warrants unrelated to the case.

More charges related to this case are expected later Thursday.

