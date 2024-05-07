St. Cloud State University Plans Major Program and Faculty Cuts

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University plans to cut almost 100 programs and 57 faculty positions to address a long-standing budget deficit.

The university's leaders aim to focus on its most robust degree and minor programs, reducing the overall number of offerings.

These proposed cuts come at a time of ongoing financial difficulties due to declining enrollment and higher instructional costs.

S-C-S-U is facing a deficit of about $15 million this year.