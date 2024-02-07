Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in St. Cloud

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone playing a scratch-off lottery game here in St. Cloud won big recently.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $50,000 winning ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in St. Cloud on Monday. The game was Diamond Riches.

The $50,000 prize is the top prize for that game. The cost to play the scratch-off game is $50 a ticket.

The $50,000 prizes can be claimed by mail or at any Minnesota Lottery office.

Unless the winner opts in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

