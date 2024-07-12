Ellering Seeking New Role As Sauk Rapids Mayor

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There will be a new mayor in Sauk Rapids next year.

Jason Ellering is one of the three candidates running for the job. He has been on the city council for the past eight years. Ellering, his wife, and four kids have lived in Sauk Rapids for just over 10 years. He says he's always had his sights set on running for mayor one day.

One of his priorities is keeping the city in a good financial position.

To upgrade infrastructure, to have funds available to not have to bond for projects and things like that. So that would definitely be one of my top priorities is to continue to maintain that great financial position for the city.

Ellering says Sauk Rapids does at least one big road construction project each year. His other top priorities are supporting the police and fire departments and making sure they are fully staffed and trained, and maintaining the city's infrastructure.

He says as the city's Economic Development Authority buys land to help expand the downtown area it is important to get feedback from the existing businesses.

We've got great businesses down there like Manea's, Copper Pony, and Jimmy's. I think it's important to listen to our existing businesses in town and see what they need and what they are looking for.

Ellering has worked for St. Cloud Refrigeration for nearly 15 years as a sales representative and project manager. He says he has to bid projects and run projects which translates well to running a city.

The other two candidates in the race are Nick Sauer and Andrew Neussendorfer. Early voting is underway right now for the August 13th Primary Election. The top two move on to the General Election in November.

Current mayor Kurt Hunstiger is not seeking re-election.

WJON News has featured each of the candidates running for Sauk Rapids Mayor this week. Next week we will be featuring all six of the candidates running for St. Cloud Mayor.

