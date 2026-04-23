LE SAUK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County home has been destroyed in a fire. The Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday at about 3:20 p.m., they were called to a fire at 39070 County Road 1 in Le Sauk Township, about one mile north of Sartell.

When deputies arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

The home is believed to be a total loss. There were no injuries, and everyone got out of the house safely.

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The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and St. Stephen Fire Department were assisted by the Sartell Police and Fire Departments, Rice Fire Department, Sauk Rapids Fire Department, Holdingford Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.