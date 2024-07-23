St. Cloud’s Alise Post Willoughby Ready for 4th Olympic Games

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's hometown Olympian is getting ready to head to Paris for this year's games.

Alise Post Willoughby is a BMX cyclist competing in her fourth Olympic Games.

Olympic Experience:

2012 - London Games (12th place)

2016 - Rio Games (Silver Medal)

2020 - Toyko Games (14th place)

2024 Team USA Media Summit - Portraits Getty Images loading...

Her father Mark Post says watching his daughter compete for Team USA never gets old.

She won the silver medal once and crashed a couple of times, so we are hoping for a lot better outcome this time. It's very exciting with her coming off winning the world championship in the twilight of her career is pretty special.

Willoughby won her silver medal at the Rio Games in 2016.

Post says he doesn't know if this will be her last Olympics. He says she'll be 37 years old when the games are held in Los Angeles, but she hasn't even mentioned retirement.

She is still one of the best BMXers in the world having just won her third World Title in South Carolina in May.

2024 UCI BMX Racing World Cup Getty Images loading...

Willoughby will be traveling to Paris this Friday, so she won't be participating in the Opening Ceremonies, but Post says it's possible she may attend the Closing Ceremonies.

Post will be in the stands cheering on his daughter, along with Alise's best friend, and her in-laws from Australia.

Get our free mobile app

2024 Team USA Media Summit - Portraits Getty Images loading...

The BMX competition is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, August 1st and 2nd in the 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. hours our time.

Post says he believes a watch party here in town is being planned, but no official details have been released yet.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to run from July 26th through August 11th.

Alise Post Willoughby got her start in the sport competing at a young age at the Pineview BMX Park on Saukview Drive in St. Cloud.

READ RELATED ARTICLES