Body of Man Found on Lake Superior Shores Labeled a Homicide
GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the killing of a man whose remains were found on the shore of Lake Superior in Grand Portage.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Richard Anthony Balsimo died of homicidal violence. No other details about his death were released.
Authorities say Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20. Reports say dive teams located his remains in Lake Superior last week.
A Duluth man has been arrested for aiding an offender and interference with a dead body for his role in the incident.
