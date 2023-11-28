Would you ever want to fractionally own something? I think unless its an operational gold mine I'm going to pass on wanting to fractionally own something, but if you are interested in a vacation home with unbelievable views of Lake Superior, this house might be the investment for you, as when you 'buy' your share you get 5 weeks a year at this place in Silver Creek, MN.

You'd be staying south of Castle Danger Minnesota, but north of Two Harbors just off Old 61 along Lake Superior. The home being fractionally sold, for $129,000, is listed by Ann Kent of Edina Realty Inc. of Apple Valley.

So what do you get for your investment of $129,000? According to the online listing on Realtor.com:

"FRACTIONAL OWNERSHIP opportunity. Enjoy 5 weeks of use per year. Experience the beauty of a North Shore vacation home, without a huge price tag! 4 shares sold, 6 shares remain. Fractional Ownership with stunning views of sparkling water & rugged shoreline. The property sits on a spacious 1.9-acre lot with ample privacy & close proximity to all the area has to offer. Hiking, skiing, golf, breweries, coffee & so much more!"

You can see just how dramatic of a view you get of Lake Superior from some of the online photos posted.

Remember if this looks like a great place for you to call 'home' the price only gets you 5 weeks a year at this lakeside oasis.

You can see the full listing on Realtor.com here.

